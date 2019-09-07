{{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Lincoln Utal - 93, of Bandon, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away September 5, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Burial & Cremation Service, 541-267-3131.

Gerhardt E. Kaufmann - 88, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Ruth Snedecor - 100, of Bandon, passed away August 26, 2019, at Bandon.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Larry Zitzelberger - 82, of Sixes, passed away September 4, 2019, at Springfield. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Leroy Dale McSwain - 84, of Coos Bay, passed away August 31, 2019, at Eugene.  Services are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Donald Walter Stettnisch - Jr., 71, of Coos Bay, passed away September 1, 2019, at Florence. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Phyllis Blackard - 86, of North Bend, passed away August 27, 2019, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Rachelle Lastra - 45, of Reedsport, passed away August 29, 2019, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Robert Wayne Walters - 56, of Coos Bay, passed away August 27, 2019, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

