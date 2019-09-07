Matthew Lincoln Utal - 93, of Bandon, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away September 5, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Burial & Cremation Service, 541-267-3131.
Gerhardt E. Kaufmann - 88, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Ruth Snedecor - 100, of Bandon, passed away August 26, 2019, at Bandon. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Larry Zitzelberger - 82, of Sixes, passed away September 4, 2019, at Springfield. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Leroy Dale McSwain - 84, of Coos Bay, passed away August 31, 2019, at Eugene. Services are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Donald Walter Stettnisch - Jr., 71, of Coos Bay, passed away September 1, 2019, at Florence. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Phyllis Blackard - 86, of North Bend, passed away August 27, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Rachelle Lastra - 45, of Reedsport, passed away August 29, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Robert Wayne Walters - 56, of Coos Bay, passed away August 27, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
