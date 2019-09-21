Bonnie L. Thompson - 86, of Reedsport, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bonnie L. Thompson - 86, of Reedsport, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In