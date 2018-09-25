Dieter H. A. Kunz- 85, of Bandon died Sept. 21, 2018 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John Thomas Bracken Jr.- 44, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 19, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Judith Jane Davis- 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 21, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Patricia E. McGuiness- 72, of Gold Beach, passed away Sept. 23, 2018 in Gold Beach. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Lovena M. Crawford- 87, of Coos Bay died Sept. 21, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John F. Johnson- 60, of Coos Bay died Sept. 21, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Anna J. Mallon- 101, of North Bend died Sept. 23, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
