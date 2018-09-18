Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Kinuko Tsukahara- 97, of North Bend, passed away Sept. 15, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Judith K. Hogewoning- 72, of North Bend, passed away Sept. 16, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.



Kirk Schumacher- 63, of Coquille, died Sept. 16, 2018 in Gold Beach. No Services are Planned. "Happy Trails to You" Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

