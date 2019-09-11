{{featured_button_text}}

Titus "Tom" Lipping - 72, of Coos Bay died September 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Wade A. Strong - 64, of Coos Bay died September 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel , 541-267-3131. 

Bruce E. Batting - 78, of Lakeside died September 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel , 541-267-3131. 

Day “Alayne” Olmsted - 62, of Bandon passed away September 4, 2019 in Springfield. A celebration of life will be held at 4 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 

 

