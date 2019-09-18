Robert Cox - 63, of Coos Bay, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Rena M. Clemons - 56, of Coos Bay, died Sept. 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
You have free articles remaining.
David Lee Pratt - 80, of Coos Bay, died Sept. 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Jamie Ivan Stallings - 45, of Coos Bay, Passed away September 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In