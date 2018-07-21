March 16, 1944 – July 12, 2018
A memorial Mass for Selma Otis “Bud” Colvin, 74 of North Bend, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 26 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend, with Father Henry Rufo presiding. A recitation of the rosary will precede the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Private cremation will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. An urnside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 28 at Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW in Lakewood, Wash.
Selma “Bud” was born March 16, 1944 in Elk City, Okla. to Selma Cicero and Mary (Alspaugh) Colvin. He passed away July 12, 2018 in Coos Bay.
Bud grew up in Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington and Idaho. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 22 ½ years also serving as a Navy recruiter on the south coast from 1979 to 1982. He was a disabled Vietnam veteran. Locally he worked for Laidlaw Bus Company, Baughman & Son and Napa. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Bud married Janis Quinn March 1965 in San Diego, Calif. Together they lived in the Southern California area until moving to Coos Bay in 1979. He enjoyed family travel, fishing, camping, classic cars and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a very respectable, personable and honorable man.
Bud is survived by his wife, Janis Colvin of North Bend; daughter, Veronica and Guy Brown of Coquille; sons, Buddy and Myriah Colvin of Coos Bay, and Eric Colvin of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Kris and Jessica Colvin of North Bend, Dallas and Jaime Brown of Olivehurst, Calif., Sierra Brown of Coquille, James, Savannah, and Sarayah and Siyler Colvin of Coos Bay; great-grandson, Elliott Colvin of North Bend; sister, Shari Colvin-Dethloff of Baker City; brothers, Mike and Donna of Minot, N.D. and Jim and Crystal of Walla Walla, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly; grandchildren, Traye and Jasmine; and his special brother, Doug Joyner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council 1261, 2250 16th St. North Bend, OR 97459 or to any veterans group of choice.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
