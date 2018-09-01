Nov. 26, 1928 - Aug. 24, 2018
Selma M. Bell passed away Aug. 24, 2018 after a short illness.
She was born Nov. 26, 1928 in Nashua, Iowa. In 1948, Selma was married to Harold Bell and moved to Coos Bay about two years later.
Selma was preceded in death by her parents, John and Verna Cagley; her husband, Harold Bell; a sister, Ellen Sand; a brother, Louis Cagley; and a daughter, Cheryl Bell.
She is survived by an older brother, Lyle Cagley; her sons, Gordon and Amy, Gary and Dee, and Richard and Cathy; seven grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She had a kind and gentle soul and will be greatly missed by her family including many nieces and nephews and her extended family at the Eagles Lodge. Memorial service plans are pending.
