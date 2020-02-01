Scott Randall Schulz
May 25, 1962 – January 27, 2020
At his request, no public services will be held for Scott Randall Schulz, 57, of Coos Bay.
Scott was born May 25, 1962 in Myrtle Point to Floyd “Sonny” Schulz and Eddie Charlotte Bozeman. He passed away Jan. 27, 2020 in Coos Bay.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott loved the guitar and writing his thoughts down. He was always able to make anyone smile. He was a great son, dad, grandad, brother and friend. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Scott is survived by his son, Micah and Kiera Schulz of Bend; sisters, Sunne Richter of Springfield, Ore., Sybbi and husband, Bob Owens of St. Helens; nephews, Jobie Richter of Denver, Colorado, Erik E. Owens and Jeremiah Owens; grandchildren, Drayden Schulz and Davian Schulz of Bend; dad, Floyd “Sonny” Schulz and wife, Betty Schulz; mom, Eddie Bozeman and husband, Frank Bozeman.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In