Scott DeHart Jr.
July 31, 1963 - March 11, 2020
A light that brightened many lives was extinguished when Scott DeHart passed away at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Ore., March 11 after suffering a stroke. He was 56 years old.
“Only the good die young” could be heard as friends, neighbors and former clients were shocked with this news. The joy and attention that Scott shared with everyone was his gift to the world. He will be sorely missed. Scott DeHart was born July 31, 1963 in Fresno, Calif., to Helen and Bill DeHart. The youngest of four children, he grew up in Eureka, Calif., where he met Sheri Chiantelli. They were married in 1987 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, later that year. Six years later, after moving to Oregon, they welcomed a son.
Scott was an exceptionally hard worker, he could do anything and had many jobs from baker and chef to truck driver and caregiver. He was such a wonderful, fun, loveable person. His level of compassion and helpfulness was beyond reproach. Instantly liked by anyone who met him, he was the epitome of a good guy and an extraordinary husband, father and friend. He enjoyed cooking, spending time with his friends and family and loved animals. An immaculate housekeeper, his home was always very clean and cozy. He was a fabulous cook and wonderful baker. He made the most amazing pies. He won Best of Show for his delectable peach pie in the 1989 Humboldt County Fair. He loved the outdoors and spent many a warm sunny day on the river, at the beach, working in the yard, gardening or going for a hike with his son. He had a fantastic bass voice with which he’d serenade his friends and family. He even sang in a band for a few years. He was a "Scott" of all trades. He was such a kind, loving, good-hearted human. He will be incredibly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Scott is survived by his two children, Anyessa and Brenden DeHart; former wife, Sheri Chiantelli; brother, Mark Bong; sister-in-law, Debbie Bong; sister, Sharlee Bong; nieces, Erica and Kristina Bong; and numerous nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Bill DeHart; and older brother, Hal Bong. Taken from us far too soon, he will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held for Scott in the near future with date to be announced. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your favorite charity.
"It's so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone.” John Steinbeck.
