May 10, 1973 – May 8, 2021
Scott C. Simon, 47, died suddenly on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in his home in Sacramento, California. Scott was born on May 10, 1973 in North Bend, Oregon. He graduated from Marshfield High School, Coos Bay, Oregon in 1991.
In 1993 Scott moved to Louisiana where he was introduced to southern culture and enjoyed working on a farm. After returning to his hometown, he earned his degree in nursing at Southwestern Community College in 2003, then moved to Sacramento. Scott’s nursing career in California began at Folsom Prison and Heritage Oaks, where he was awarded the hospital’s Employee of the Year award in 2005. In 2006, Scott began work at Sutter Center for Psychiatry, and worked there until his death.
While living in Oregon, Scott was an avid hunter. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing wherever he could drop a line. He had a passion for football, and remained a devoted Oregon Ducks fan. Most recently, Scott focused on planning memorable experiences with his twelve-year-old son and looked forward to spending a great deal of time in Uganda after retirement.
Scott had a quick wit and a strong, somewhat wry sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loyal and trustworthy friend to many.
He is survived by his wife, Flavia Simon of Sacramento; son, Samuel Simon of Sacramento; parents, Sam and Connie Simon of North Bend; brother, Bill Simon of North Bend; nephews, Drew, Titus, Judah Simon; niece, Rachel Simon; and cousins, Steve Mardock and John Gatzke.
A Memorial service will be held at Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark Street North Bend, Oregon, on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 am.
