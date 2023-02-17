Scot Franklin passed away in his home peacefully on Sunday evening, February 12, 2023 after a strong battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.
Scot was a phenomenal father, husband, brother, and friend. He always wanted to become a philanthropist so he could help all of his friends and loved ones. Scot went above and beyond to make sure that his priority of having a happy and healthy family was met. Scot loved fishing, being around friends, listening to great music, having a good time, and meeting new people. There was never a stranger to Scot, because he made everyone feel like a friend. Scot was more than a normal person, but rather a once in a lifetime soul. There will never be another person with as big of a heart, and with as much devotion to helping others.
Scot was the type of person to never be forgotten, and that is truer than ever after his passing. Preceded in death is his sister, LaDawn Franklin. He is survived by his wife, Veronica; sons, Aero and Stealth; mother, Ruth; brothers, Donovan and Dustan; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and all of his friends.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In