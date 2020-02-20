Sarah Jane Shindler
April 2, 1952 -February 12, 2020
The Shindler Family is saddened to announce the death of beloved mother, sister and aunt Sarah Jane Shindler. She was born in Bandon on April 2, 1952, to Franz and Patricia Shindler. Her grandparents were Otto and Geneva Shindler, and Max “Dugan” and Pauline Harrington, all of Bandon. She attended Bandon schools, where she was a Bandon Tiger cheerleader, and Lane Community College.
Sarah is survived by her children, Suzanna and Darren Knott (Sarah, Samantha, Seth, Sawyer) of Thompson's Station, TN, Jennifer Lucas of Princeton, NJ, Molly and Perry Herbst (Griffin, Faber) of Forest Grove and Benjamin Polonsky of Eugene; and siblings, Bo Shindler, Mary Shindler, Will Shindler and Rachel Hernandez. She had three nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents, as well as her eldest sister, Catie and her eldest brother, Mickey.
You have free articles remaining.
Sarah was a talented and well-read individual who never stopped seeking personal improvement. She traveled and moved often, and made a beautiful home wherever she went; she planted flowers and plants and decorated each space she occupied in a colorful manner. She inspired a life-long love of music, art and nature in her children, friends and family.
Sarah was most fulfilled by her work as a Paralegal Specialist at Legal Aid in Eugene, where she performed legal services for clients and coordinated community outreach, helping those in need. She also volunteered as a counselor for women in abusive relationships who were attempting to find a better life.
The family held private gatherings in her memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In