June 20, 1949 – August 14, 2021
Sarah Elaine (Daile) Wheeler, CADCII, of Portland, Oregon died August 14, 2021. She was born June 20, 1949 to Doyle and Elaine Wheeler. Her brothers Jerry and Tom preceded her in death and she is survived by her brother, Kevin of Milwaukie, Oregon.
Sarah graduated from Marshfield High School, Coos Bay and attended the University of Oregon. She worked in the field of Addiction Medicine for over 35 years, counseling clients in agency settings and in private practice. She was also active in training and testing new addiction counselors and served for many years on the Alcohol Certification Board of Oregon.
Sarah enjoyed nature and spent many hours hiking the wilderness areas of the Pacific Northwest. She was an artist, expressing her creativity through painting, needlework, songwriting, singing and drumming. She had a close connection to Holy Spirit and she practiced her beliefs in her relationships.
Ms. Wheeler requested that there be no memorials service. Instead we ask you make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org.
