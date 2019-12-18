Sara Michelle Dieu
November 4, 1979 – November 27, 2019
On Nov. 27, 2019 Sara Michelle Dieu passed away after a long illness at her home with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 on Dec. 21, 2019 at the Oaks Pavilion Coos County Fairgrounds.
Sara was born Nov. 4, 1979 in Coos Bay, Ore. to Edward & Lynae Queen. Sara was a 4H horse member and a Coos County Fair Princess. She loved her horses. Although it was a family joke that she was a fair-weather rider. Sara was a Red Devil at heart. She was a Cheerleader in high school and graduated in 1997. She continued her education at Southwestern Oregon Community College. After college she started work at Bay Clinic, she loved her patients and they loved her. In 1999 Sara married the love of her life Jeff Dieu and they had two children Clayton and Abbey. Her children were very important to her and she loved watching them in all their activities. She then went to work at North Bend Medical Center. She decided to get out of the medical field and went to work for Coos County as an Appraiser. After a few years she decided that she wanted to go back to medicine. She went to work for Coquille Valley Hospital as the facility manager for their clinic before leaving to focus on her health and her family.
Sara is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Dieu; her amazing son, Clayton Dieu; and her beautiful daughter, Abbey Dieu all of Coquille; her parents, Ed & Lynae Queen; sister, Staci and Aaron Leep; niece, Bailey Hermann, and son Kurt; nephews, Kody and Trenton Courtright all of Coquille; Aunt and Uncle, Linda and Ralph Panse’ of Dallas; Mother and father-in-law, Patsy and George Dieu of Coquille; sister-in-laws, Debbie and Rod Clarke, Jackie and Kenny Cook of Montana, Kathi and Greg Miller; and brother-in-law, Russ and Heidi Dieu of Coquille. Jeff’s family gave her an extended family of 12 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews. She loved the time she spent with them.
Her cousin MaryKay Mast was a big support through her illness, and she loved her for it.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wally and Faye Mast, and Robert and Elinor Queen.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to South Coast Hospice, the Coos County 4H horse program or a charity of your choice.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
