April 15, 1944 - Dec. 24, 2018
Sandra “Sandie” Mitchell, 74, of La Pine, passed away Dec. 24, 2018, very unexpectedly.
She was born April 15, 1944 in North Bend, to Oscar and Phyllis Drew.
In 1964, she moved from Portland back to Coos Bay with her family. During her time in Coos Bay, she worked for Western Bank. In 1999, Sandi and her husband moved to La Pine.
Sandie enjoyed knitting and crow knitting. Her and her sister spent many years as members of a Monday night bowling league, sharing many unforgettable memories together.
Sandie is survived by her son, of La Pine; her grandson, Ryan Mitchell of La Pine; brothers, Dave and wife, Sheri Drew of Portland, and Gary Drew of Milwaukie; sister, Sharon of La Pine; special friend, Lorrane Lovette of La Pine; nephew, Ricky Mitchell of Gardiner; and countless other nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Phyllis; husband, Jerry Mitchell; and daughter, Rhonda Mitchell.
She will be missed by many.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In