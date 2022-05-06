April 8, 1943 – April 26, 2022
Sandra McGregor Macfee – beloved wife, mother, and grandmother –passed away on April 26, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, California. She had just celebrated her 79th birthday.
Sandra (known as Sandy) was born in Pasadena on April 8, 1943 to William and Marjorie McGregor, joining her older brother, Robert McGregor. After graduating Pasadena High School, Sandy met her husband, Kim Macfee at Pasadena City College; they married on December 21, 1962, and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. Kim and Sandy lived in Coos Bay, Oregon for 25 years where they co-owned and operated Far West Truck & Auto Supply from 1982-2003.
Sandy’s children and grandchildren were the joys of her life. Many of her best qualities – a bubbling curiosity, warm smile, easy athleticism, quick intelligence, and gentle humility – live on in them. She will be remembered as a gifted gardener, avid traveler, lover of the arts, voracious reader, and a phenomenal cook. She adored the outdoors, whether hiking, mushrooming, camping or building beautiful gardens.
She is preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Marjorie; and brother, Robert McGregor. Sandy is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Kim Macfee; daughter, Laurie Macfee; son, Kim Macfee Jr. and wife, Diana Macfee; grandchildren, Eva DeLappe and wife, Iman James, Sarah DeLappe and husband, Max Posner, William Macfee, and Katie Macfee; her sisters- and brothers-in-law, Joan McGregor, Rita and Michael Macfee, Dottie and Fred Macfee; her former son-in-law, Joseph DeLappe; her nieces and nephews, Bruce McGregor, Jeff McGregor, Erin Macfee, Holly Macfee, Scott Macfee, and their families.
A family gathering will be announced at a later date. A more complete obituary and pictures from Sandra’s life can be found here: https://gb774.app.goo.gl/CjbP9, including a tribute wall for remembrances and notes to Kim and family.
