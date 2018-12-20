July 12, 1957 - Dec. 8, 2018
At her request, no formal services will be held for Bandon resident, Sandra Marie Hoskins.
Sandra was born July 12, 1957 in Turlock, Stanislaus Co., Calif., the daughter of Ellen Mustoe. She died Dec. 8, 2018 in Coos Bay, at the age of 61.
She was raised in Gustine, Calif., then lived in Colorado and North Dakota before settling in Bandon.
Sandra was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and friend to many. She worked for many years as a home-health care provider, as a hospice case worker and, for the past several years was a supervisor at Southern Coos Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Hoskins; children, Brandy and Sean LaGoy, Evan and Jessica Miller, and Adam Hoskins; her mother, Ellen and Al Ross; brother, Tom and Christine Lemas; and two grandchildren, Gideon and Madeline.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Frank Lemas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon. Friends may leave condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In