Sandra Karen Edwards

July 31, 1939 – December 9, 2021
A funeral service will be held for Sandra K. Edwards, 82, of Charleston, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue, with Pastor Mark Schiro presiding. A graveside committal will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay.
Sandra was born on July 31, 1939 at Bear Creek, Oregon (near Bandon) to Alphonso J. and Edith Hattie Fellows. She passed away peacefully in her home at Charleston, Oregon on December 9, 2021.
Sandra grew up on the family ranch on Bear Creek, where she preferred doing the outside chores. In 1955 she was princess on the Bandon Cranberry Court, and graduated from Coquille High School, class of 1957. In 1957 she married Johnnie Davis. They had three children together and resided in Riverton, Oregon. Sandra and Johnnie divorced in 1967.
Sandra then went to work at Georgia-Pacific Plywood in Coquille, where she met Cleo Edwards, who also had three children. Sandra and Cleo married in 1969, and resided in Riverton. Sandra continued working in the lumber mills, going from Georgia-Pacific to Weyerhaeuser to Roseburg Lumber. She continued to be very involved with the children’s activities, outdoor recreation, the family pets, the yard and her hobbies.
In 1980 Sandra and Cleo moved to Charleston. Sandra retired from Roseburg Lumber in Coquille in 2001. She was a very hard worker with a strong belief in doing the right thing. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and a loyal friend. She will be truly missed.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Karen Green of Bandon; son, Edward Davis of Titusville, FL; son, Allen Davis of Charleston; stepsons, Ernie Edwards of Tehachapi, CA and Eddie Edwards of Marana, AZ; brother, Lavern Fellows and his wife, Myrtle of Bullhead City, AZ; sister, Joan Drew and her husband, Floyd of Dallas; brother, Loyd Fellows and his wife, Carla of Bandon; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Edwards; parents, Alphonso and Edith Fellows; sister, Barbara Culver; and step-daughter, Rosie Burrows.
