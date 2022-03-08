Sandra Ellen Berg

October 19, 1945 – March 4, 2022
Sandra E. Berg was born on October 19, 1945 in North Bend, Oregon to Lawrence and Lillian Wallace. She passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Sandi worked at North Bay Elementary for several years as an instructional aide with the resource room and with kids needing a little extra help. She made many long-time friends at North Bay. After retirement she volunteered with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program) and spent time with friends and family.
Sandi and her husband, Bill enjoyed traveling with family and friends. In their travels they visited England, France, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and many of the United States. Together they liked spending time in the yard, adding plants and tending to those already there, while trying to keep the deer from eating everything. The results being the nicest yard in the neighborhood.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Sandi is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Berg. She is also survived by daughter, Teri and Quentin Davis and granddaughter, Victoria; son, Brad and Taylor Berg and grandchildren, Kolbey, Owen, and Olivya; also brother, Gary and Karyle Wallace; sister, Sue and Jim Jones and niece Kelli; Wallace family nephews and their families; and many other loved relatives and friends.
A Celebration of life will be held for Sandi on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the afternoon. Those that would like to attend are encouraged to reach out to family or contact the North Bend Chapel for more details. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay with a private inurnment to be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. In lieu of flowers tribute donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Autism charity of choice. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
