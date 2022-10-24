Sandra Charlene Norris, 74, of Forest Grove, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born in Tampa Bay, Florida to Charles and Dorothy Williams.
Sandra enjoyed music, theater and traveling. Before moving to Forest Grove, she was a longtime resident of Bandon, Oregon. Sandra was an active member of Resident Council at Brookdale Forest Grove until her passing.
Survivors include her three daughters; two grandsons; three sisters; as well as a daughter-in-law; three sons-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra will be laid to rest with her husband of 26 years, Henry Robert Norris, at Mountainside Cemetery in Scholls, Oregon.
