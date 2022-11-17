December 27, 1938 – November 2, 2022
Spokane – Sammy Rex Roderick “Sonny” was born December 27, 1938 in Coquille, Oregon to Samuel J and Mabel (Warr) Roderick. He passed away of natural causes on November 2, 2022 in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by siblings, Lew Roderick and Judy Annison; and preceded in death by siblings, Shirley Juell and Bill Roderick. He is also survived by the mother of his children, ex-wife, Darlinda Kay Roderick; four children, Arletta Stone, Sammy Roderick (Cari), Ryley Roderick Hazuka (Joe), and Sherise Roderick; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Sammy graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon. He earned an AA degree and worked as a draftsman for the Spokane City Hall. After 36 years in the city planning department, he retired in 2004. During his life he loved raising livestock and gardening on their Spokane Valley farm for over 40 years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and golfing. Some of his hobbies included watching NASCAR and horse races, rooting for the Boston Red Sox and Gonzaga Bulldogs, playing billiards, and going to the casino. He will be laid to rest in Rockford, Washington.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In