February 27, 1989 – September 7, 2022
Ryan Lee Smith, 33, of Reedsport, was born on February 27, 1989 in Reedsport, Oregon and passed Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
He graduated from Reedsport High School in 2008 and was a true Brave through and through, excelling at football and baseball. Ryan felt most at home in nature and on the Umpqua River. He was an accomplished hunter and fisherman, who was thrilled to learn the trade from his grandfathers, father, and step-father. Ryan was an avid drummer who enjoyed listening to and creating music. He was blessed with the birth of his daughter, Lily, in 2014. She inherited his love for nature and critters. They enjoyed spending their time together fishing, frog hunting, rock collecting and tumbling.
Ryan is survived by his daughter, Lily Smith; father, Tony Smith; mother and step-father, Kelley and Kent Kristensen; brother, Chad Smith (Brianna Ekelund); sister, Hannah Smith (Rian Steen); brother, Jordan Smith (Alisha Charitar); grandparents, Lee and Sandy Smith; grandmother, Lyllian Rose; aunt, Connie (Rick) Roberts; aunt, Tommie (Tony) Grimes; nephew, Carter Smith; and cousins, Daniele, Tori, Bryce, Tyler and Tatum.
A service will be held in Ryan’s honor at the MAC Center in Winchester Bay on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
