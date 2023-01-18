Ruthena “Ruth” Marie Reu

October 2, 1930 – January 13, 2023
Ruthena Marie Reu was born in Bethune, Colorado on October 2, 1930, and died on January 13, 2023, at the age of 92. Ruthena left Colorado at the age of four with her parents during the dust bowl and settled in Newberg, Oregon. She was the youngest of nine children born to John and Lydia Weisshaar. She grew up and attended school in Newberg. At an early age she worked in the fields alongside her siblings picking strawberries. At home, she took care of the chickens. The family attended Zion Lutheran in Newberg where she was confirmed and later married.
Ruth married the love of her life, Irwin Eugene Reu, on June 12, 1949. They lived in Dayton, Oregon for a short time, then moved with their infant daughter to Eureka, California in 1950 where they lived before moving to North Bend, Oregon in 1960. Early in her career she worked as a bank teller and later a clerk at the Coast-to-Coast, Sprouse-Ritz and Bi-Mart stores in North Bend until her retirement in 1993.
Ruth was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church where she participated in the choir, the Lutheran World Relief quilting group, and women’s Bible study groups, and later helped start the Cartwheels pre-school. Ruth enjoyed family picnics Sunday afternoons, walks on the beach, camping and time with her children. After Irwin’s passing in 2000, Ruth moved to Salem, Oregon where she lived out her remaining years. She became an active member of Saint Mark Lutheran Church enjoying quilting and other church activities besides volunteer work in the community.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lydia; two brothers, Ben and Ruben; six sisters, Frieda, Martha, Erna, Emma, Anna, and Alvina; and her husband, Irwin. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Trudy and Bill Eisenbeis of Salem, Oregon, Pam and Rudy Hiley of Tulelake, California, Kathy and Scott Young of Pleasanton, California; and son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Andrea Reu of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Deryk Hiley, Mindy Hiley, Daniel Eisenbeis, Gretchen High, Courtney Grant, Lindsey Reu, Aaron Young and Zachary Young; and seven great grandchildren.
Ruth will be remembered by her infectious smile, her hard work, love of God and our Lord Jesus and an unending love for all her family.
