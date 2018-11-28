Ruth Zelma Zinn

May 29, 1925 – Nov. 22, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Ruth Zinn at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 282 W. 6th St. in Coquille, with at time of fellowship and remembrance to follow. Our mother, Ruth passed into the loving presence of the Lord Nov. 22, 2018 at 5:45 a.m. She went peacefully in her sleep, full of years and life at the age of 93.
She was born May 29, 1925 in Lake Village, Arkansas, the last child of William Henry Case and Annie (Brown) Case, and was raised on her parent’s farm near the village of Arkansas City, Arkansas. She was married Boris G. Zinn in Memphis, Tenn., in January of 1947. Dad preceded her in death in May of 2002.
In 1973, her and Dad moved to the family farm house outside of Myrtle Point, after living in Myrtle Point since 1960. They spent their retirement years restoring the old house, raising chickens, a garden chasing off the occasional invasion of racoons, skunks, bears and other wildlife that thought the chickens and garden were a welcoming buffet.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, in Coquille, and was always busy raising flowers, which she faithfully supplied to her church for Sundays. She was always faithful to that congregation, helping with Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and many other fellowship functions. She will be sorely missed by a congregation that loved her dearly. She cultivated many friends in her time on earth, all of whom will miss her. She will be missed by all of us who loved her and know that she is now eternally at peace in the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her two sons, Bill and Don Zinn; her grandchildren, Kristina Stuckey and Sarah Zinn; and her two great-granddaughters, Ashley Thorpe and Savanna Stuckey.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
