Ruth R. Anderson

March 4, 1919 – November 6, 2020
Ruth Riggs Anderson, 101, of North Bend, died November 6, 2020 in North Bend. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Coos Bay. She was born March 4, 1919, in Page, Nebraska, the daughter of Aden and Katherine (Kohler) Riggs.
Ruth was a graduate of University of Nebraska School of Nursing and later completed a degree in Public Health Nursing at University of California. During World War II she served in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. In 1943 she married Elmer Ager Anderson and from this union came three daughters. Care of her family always came first in her life’s priorities.
Her nursing career was part-time and volunteer work. For years she taught Mother and Baby Care classes for the Berkeley California Chapter of the American Red Cross and was a school nurse in the Richmond, California, School District. In 1978 she and her husband moved to the Coos Bay-North Bend area for his retirement. There she worked for the Coos County Health and Mental Health Departments and served as R.N. volunteer for the Red Cross Bloodmobile and South Coast Hospice. She was very interested in quality care for the elderly, especially in their own homes, and was a member of the Geriatric Health Care Advisory Committee at SWOCC (Southwestern Oregon Community College). Her career as an R.N. continued through her 90th year.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Elmer A. Anderson, in July, 2005; a little grandson, Trevor Alan Kenney, in 1988; and niece, Tammy Ann Crisp, in July 2020.
She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Kathe Anderson and Gary Dunks of Upland, California; Connie and Jim Kenney of Wilsonville, Oregon, Christine and Roy Molina of Ankeny, Iowa; six precious grandchildren, Kathy Molina-Powell (husband Jay Molina-Powell), Sarah Molina, Roy Vincent Molina, Selicity Icefire, Galen Kenney, and Bin Kenney; great-grandson, A.J. Molina-Powell; and great-granddaughter, Alma Nova Molina-Powell. She is also survived by a sister, Nova Riggs Crisp, of Portola Valley, California and a dear friend at Evergreen Court, Jack Thomas.
The family suggests any memorial remembrances to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
