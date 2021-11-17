Ruth Nadine (Dennhardt) Wiley

September 18, 1943 – November 11, 2021
Ruth was born September 18, 1943 in North Bend to Curtis and Lucile Linden Dennhardt. She passed away November 11, 2021 in Coos Bay.
During her junior year of high school, Ruth was at a dance at the Eagles Lodge in Coos Bay and met a wonderful young man named Jim Wiley. Jim was in the Air Force stationed at Hauser and was a good friend of one of the teachers at Sunny Hill. The couple met on January 31, 1960. On February 14, 1960 Jim asked Ruth to marry him. On March 18, the young couple went to Payette, Idaho where they were married. Ruth continued high school and graduated with her class in 1961.
On September 26, 1961 a young son, James, was born to the couple. What a wonderful gift God had given them. On January 4, 1965 another boy was born to the family. Rickey would make the family complete.
Ruth and Jim made many trips to Germany to visit their oldest son who was an attorney for the Army. They also traveled to California to visit their youngest son, Rickey. Ruth and Jim were blessed with five granddaughters and multiple great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Rickey; 5 grandchildren, Jamie, Ruthie, Sarah, Amber and Krista; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jim that died in Afghanistan in 2008.
A funeral mass was held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend. Interment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
