Sept. 24, 1924 - Sept. 25, 2018
A private family memorial service will be held for Ruth Matilda Williams, 94, of North Bend.
Ruth was born Sept. 24, 1924 in Manhattan, New York. She passed away Sept. 25, 2018 in North Bend.
Ruth and Charlie owned and operated the Old General Store in Charleston for several years and then owned and operated Tops Cleaners in Coos Bay, until they fully retired.
She was much loved by all her family.
Ruth is survived by her son, Charles Williams Jr. and wife, Melodee of Molalla; daughter, Debbie Wright and husband, Redgie of Coos Bay; granddaughters, Chief Master Sergeant Jennifer Jones of San Antonio, Texas, and Lindsey Roberts and husband, Justin; children, Trenton and Hudson of Millersburg, Abbey Young and husband, Zac, children, Hatilyn and Huxley of Albany; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams Sr.; parents, George and Barbara Dochterman; sisters, Christine Dochterman and Lillian Kuhnhenn; brother, Charlie Schmidt; and nephew, Charles Schmidt.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
