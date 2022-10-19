Ruth Epperson

May 4, 1940 – October 17, 2022
Graveside service for Ruth Myra Ellis Epperson, 82, of North Bend, will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Norway Cemetery.
Ruth was born in Myrtle Point, May 4, 1940 and she passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 17, 2022 at Bay Area Hospital with family at her side.
She attended grade school in Arago, high school in Myrtle Point, graduating in 1958. Ruth was always a good student and she loved to read. She attended Oregon State University before leaving to marry Alton “Bud” Epperson. In 1974 they were blessed with a son, Raymond.
Ruth was quite athletic. She loved riding horses and was delighted to own her own horse for many years. She loved playing volleyball, enjoyed swimming, exercised regularly, was an avid gardener, and regularly walked her dog.
Ruth worked for both the Myrtle Point and the Coos Bay branches of Security Bank.
Ruth attended church regularly and was a devout Christian.
Ruth was preceded in death by both her parents and by her husband, Bud.
She is survived by her son, Ray and “Dil” (daughter in law) Candice; grandson, Alex; and sisters, Kathy and Leslie.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
