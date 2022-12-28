June 1, 1942 – December 13, 2022
Ruth Ann Miller, 80, passed away on December 13, 2022 in Coquille, Oregon.
Ruth was born on June 1, 1942 in Jefferson, Texas, to parents, Floyd and Hazel Miller. As a young girl, her family moved to Langlois, Oregon. After High School, Ruth went on to have a career in various medical settings, until her retirement in 1994. During this time, she welcomed 3 daughters. Ruth loved to host large family gatherings, took great pride in decorating her home for the Holidays and cooking elaborate meals for her guests. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and spending time with her 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Dolores Miller of Bandon, Suzanne Gurney & husband, Craig of Myrtle Point, and Sarah Fry and husband, David of Omaha Nebraska; grandchildren, Taylor, Mitchell, Derick, Andrea, Katie, Marshall, Teagan, and Mannix; great grandchildren, Connor, Oaklynn, Payton and Winsely; ex-husband, Steve Miller; brothers, John and Vestal; and sister, Margaret.
She is proceeded in death by her first husband, Jose Ortega; her parents; and step-father, Marshall Butler.
Graveside services will be held on January 7, 2023, 1:00 pm at the Denmark Cemetery in Langlois, Oregon.
We would like to thank Dr. Millet and the nursing staff at Coquille Valley Hospital for the exceptional care they provided to our mother, along with the kindness and compassion given to her family.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
