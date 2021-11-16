August 22, 1935 – November 10, 2021
A funeral service for Ruth Ann Champayne will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel.
Ruth was born August 22, 1935 in Perryville, Arkansas. She died November 10, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Parents, John W. Demorest and Lilly Anna May Demorest; sisters, Lacel Thurber, Judy Cheeseman, Jonnie Sue Greer, Joan Demorest, Jean Demorest, all in Arkansas; children, Sandra Barkley, Jerry Grable, Rhonda Haga, Peggy Stinnett, David Grable, Doug Dane; grandchildren, Christina Freeman, Jason Tavernier, Mellisa Gaston, Tammy Grable, Jerry Jo Grable, sister, Michele, Seth and Jared Haga, Jonathon and Barry Stinnett, Codey Grable, Lucas Dane, Mimi Dane, sister, Emily; great grandchildren, Kermit and Julia Gaston, Haylee and Ashlee Tavernier, sister, Amanda Ott, Portia McAnally; and numerous other great grandchildren.
Ruth was born in Perryville, Arkansas. Moved to Oregon as a young girl in 1949. Moved later in life to Bandon, Oregon. Ruth was an Artist as well as a singer. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. She was always putting everyone first making sure we were okay. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Through all her adversities she never gave up. God Bless you Mom we will miss you.
