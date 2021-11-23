August 3, 1960 – October 15, 2021
Russell Wade Barnett, 61, was born on August 3, 1960 and passed away on October 15, 2021. He was the son of Luke and Babe Barnett. Russell was a lifelong resident of Myrtle Point, Oregon. He married Tina Louise Barnett on February 14, 1987, and they were married for 34 years, with never a dull moment.
Russell and Tina lived most of their lives together on their hill on Spruce Street in Myrtle Point, where they raised their three girls, Bridgett, Lori, and Brenda. He was a good dad to his girls; he took this job seriously, and without his wisdom and guidance, they wouldn’t be the strong girls they are today.
Russell went to school in Myrtle Point. After high school he joined the Army where he was a paratrooper for the 504th Infantry and received the following badges: parachutist, Expert M-16 and Expert Hand Grenade. After the military, Russell went straight into the logging industry, where he worked all of his life. His lifelong logging career allowed him to develop the knowledge and skills to operate or fix any machine on the logging site. However, he is most known for his skill and talent at running a yarder. Up until his passing, Russell was the side rod and ran dangle head for Rock Creek Timber.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, his grandkids, racing, hunting, and camping with his wife and family. He was a proud tribal spouse and loved being a part of the Coquille Tribe.
Russell lived a life that was almost as big has his heart. He touched many lives in our small community. His wife, Tina, and family appreciate the huge outpouring of love and condolences. He was a dynamic and boisterous man whose larger than life personality filled a room. Russell was full of stories and experiences, and was a great story teller. He was opinionated and passionate, and would step in at a moment’s notice to help anyone that needed it. He filled his family’s life with adventures, laughter, memories, and stories that will fill our hearts forever.
Russell is survived by the love of his life, Tina Barnett; daughter and son-in-law’s, Bridgett and Tom Wheeler, Lori and Jamie Peltier, and Brenda Borchman; his brothers and sisters, Robert and Carol Barnett, Lonnie Barnett, Barbara Blatz, Mike Barnett, Joe Barnett, and Lisa Elder; father in law, Jim Jones; brother and sister in laws, Theresa and Jody Libbett, Kippy and Kelly Robbins; grandkids, Kali Hernandez, Kayla Wheeler, Abigail Simpson, Elliott Peltier, Zane Wheeler, Guerin Wheeler; his nieces and nephews, Selena, Curtis, Marsha, Margaret, Kyle, Afton, Cody, Danielle, Phylicia; and many more nieces, nephews, and other family members that loved him immensely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In