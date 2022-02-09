August 3, 1968 – February 5, 2022
Russell Kenneth Lee, 53 years old, passed away February 5, 2022 in Reedsport, Oregon. Russ was born August 3, 1968 in Roseburg, Oregon.
Russ moved with the family several times before school age from Coos Bay, the San Francisco Bay Area, Woodland, California, and back to Coos Bay in the early 70’s. Some favorite activities, included guns, hunting, fishing, long range shooting, motorcycle riding with his significant other, Maria, and anything outdoors. He was an outstanding son, brother, father and friend. A laid back, understanding, outgoing, positive, happy and honest man. A truly one of a kind person, everyone deserved in their lives.
He attended school in Sumner, Coos River, North Bay, North Bend Jr. High, and North Bend High School. During his time at NBHS, Russ worked after school and weekends at Mid-Coast Marine, a shipyard in Eastside. After graduating, he moved to Phoenix, studying computers and Computer Aided Drafting (CAD). He returned to North Bend and eventually worked into what became his shipyard legacy. Starting as a laborer, he worked his way up learning welding, fitting, outfitting, and all trades associated with vessel construction; eventually becoming lead man, Foreman, and Project Manager. Becoming a single father at 24, he was dedicated to his daughter, Vanessa, who as a toddler, accompanied him scouting the woods for hunting, target practicing and many other activities. When Vanessa graduated high school and was able to live on her own, he went to work for about two years on the F\V Gandil, a fish tender that works in Alaska, as an engineer and deckhand. He was able to experience Alaska from a boat’s point of view. In his free time between trips delivering their catch, he got to enjoy recreational fishing, pot fishing for prawns, crabbing, etc. In addition to viewing Alaska’s wildlife, he kept in touch with the family and shared his experiences, adventures and photos, thanks to Facebook. After the Gandil, he began work on a brand new boat, the Miss Emily, as vessel Engineer. He worked several different fisheries, then took seine season off.
Within a week, he began suffering symptoms of Reactive Arthritis (RA) brought on by shrimp poisoning that occurred while sorting shrimp during the season. Suffering tremendously, he was wheelchair bound in the early stages of RA. It took two full years to become well enough to return to work. He returned to Fred Wahl, then came “COVID-19”. Because of RA, his immune system was weakened. His doctor’s orders were to isolate and not work, because an exposure could be fatal if contracted.
While working at the shipyard in Reedsport, Russ met Maria. They began sharing each other’s lives for five years, until his passing. Undoubtedly, this was the happiest times of his (their) lives.
At the time of his death, Russ was working for Pacific Challenger Fisheries in Reedsport, building a new fishing vessel.
Russell leaves his daughter, Vanessa Lee; grandson, Adyn Lee Cook; significant other, Maria Molt and daughter, Ana; father and mother, Mike and Linda Lee; brothers, Tim and Ken Lee; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
He will live forever in our hearts.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm, North Bend Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Ave., North Bend OR, 97459.
Reception (with finger food) to follow.
