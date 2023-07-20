November 11, 1955 – July 11, 2023
Russell Joseph Stingley passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russell or SPUD as some knew him, was born on November 11, 1955 to Richard Thomas and Doris May (Hjorth) Stingley in Hillsboro, Oregon. He lived in Anchorage, Alaska and Boise, Idaho, as well as Coos Bay and North Bend, Oregon. He attended North Bend (Oregon) High School.
Russell worked for Washington Crab Producers and West Coast Seafoods in Astoria and Coos Bay, Oregon, and Westport, Washington for 35 years retiring in 2012. On July 7, 2010, Russell married Lana M. Nickel in Aberdeen, Washington. He loved hunting, fishing, clam digging, the Lake Quinault area, and all the places he has lived in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Doris Stingley; and sister, Cathy Stingley who recently passed. He is survived by his wife, Lana Stingley who resides at the family home in Grayland, WA; son, Alan Conquest of Phoenix, AZ, and Richard Nickel who resides at the family home in Grayland, WA; brother, Bruce Stingley of Eagle River, AK; sister, Susan Stingley of Boise, ID; and very special cousin, Tim Parker of Boise, ID.
The family asks that memorials are made to Lana Stingley and Richard Nickel at P.O. Box 290 Westport, WA 98595.
To share memories or to sign the online book of memories please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com .Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.
