June 15, 1970 – March 26, 2020
Heaven gained another angel on March 26, 2020. Russell Jason Stallings was born June 15, 1970, he earned his wings to fly high with Jesus. He had heart failure, and many other health issues that started when he was very young from a car accident.
Russ enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved God, music, games, bowling, fishing and anything outdoors. He especially loved camping. He also had a great love for animals and children. He had a huge heart and love for Jesus Christ and the Holy Bible. He is missed and loved by many.
Russ is survived by his daughter, Makayla Joyce Widdifield; mother, Sheila Ann Petrie; father, Russell Ivan Stallings; sister, Tona Houck; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Russ joined his brother Jamie Ivan Stallings in heaven with his loving grandparents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
