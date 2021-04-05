July 23, 1950 – March 24, 2021
We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear brother Russell Ivan Stallings who passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. Russell was born to Cecil Bowden (Bowdy) Stallings and Arlene Estelle Stallings of Coos Bay, July 23, 1950.
Russell was blessed with a large loving family and genuinely enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for nature which included hiking and mushroom picking. He loved animals and people and enjoyed visiting with anyone he met.
He has been a blessing to all his family with his wit and outrageous sense of humor. He could always make you laugh no matter what he was going through he would put a smile on your face. He always greeted you with a smile and of course a hug. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, and he is leaving a hole in many people’s hearts. We will love him forever until we meet again. Russell had recently come to the Lord and we know he is with his savior and we know he is at peace.
There will be a celebration of life from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Bastendorff Beach Gazebo.
Russell spent the last 23 years with his soulmate, Linda Cross. He is survived by his partner, Linda; his daughter, Tona Houck; grandchildren, Tristan, Angeliah, MaKayla, Trinity, Bryson and Jace; siblings, Martin and Jan Stallings, Judy Rooke, Janice and Bob Matti, Brenda Blank, Chuck Stallings, Glenda and Mike Lanza; as well as a very extended family including nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Russy and Jamie; and his brother, Lee.
Though I leave this life I still exist, I am home with God and my loved ones who came before me. Do not weep for me for I am in the arms of Jesus.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
