Aug. 18, 1920 - March 5, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Ruby Leona (Royce) Sharman, at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, at the First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth Street, Bend, Oregon 97701. Ruby, of Bend, passed away March 5, 2019, at the age of 98.
Ruby was the fourth child of Clinton and Maud Royce. She was born in a log cabin in Dove Creek, Colorado. Ruby attended school in Bakersfield, Calif.. She attended U.C. Santa Barbara, where she met and married Lee Sharman. In 1948, the family moved to Oregon .
For more than forty years she taught elementary, junior high, and art classes. Fifth graders were always her favorites!
Ruby enjoyed everything having to do with art. She drew, quilted, wove, embroidered, knitted, silk screened and painted. Many people enjoyed receiving her hand made quilts. An album quilt hanging in the Umpqua Discovery Center in Reedsport, was designed and sketched by Ruby. It was hand quilted by the Reedsport Quilt Guild, to which she belonged. Ruby was also a member of Order of Eastern Star, and Chapter FV, P.E.O.
In 1998, Ruby and Lee moved to Bend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Sharman.
Ruby is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Sharman of Lehi, Utah and Pat and Steve Karpstein of Bend; niece, Charlette Chastain of Juneau, Alaska; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Ruby’s name may be made to Partners in Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt, Bend, Oregon 97701.
Baird Funeral Home of Bend, Oregon, is handling arrangements.
