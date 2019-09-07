Dec. 20, 1953 - Nov. 10, 2018
Roy Owen Young was born on Dec. 20, 1953 to Frank and Phyllis (Bell) Young, at Keizer Hospital in North Bend, OR, where he joined his two sisters Connie and Kathy.
The family settled in “Coal Mine Gulch” (Sumner), after spending time between Coos Bay, Langlois, and Sixes. Growing up Roy and his sisters were very active in 4H as members of the Sumner Buckaroos, which his mother co-founded, and the family traveled all over Oregon to fairs, rodeos, and parades showing horses. Roy attended grade school in Langlois and Sixes, then moved on to Millicoma Junior High, and eventually was a skilled pole vaulter and track athlete at Marshfield High School, class of 1972.
He lost his father to a logging accident when he was a teenager and he was in a horrific motorcycle accident at the age of 17 and was in a coma for several months, from which he recovered after much physical therapy, and Roy was left with some physical impairment. After he recovered he went to work planting trees in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. He also spent time working on a dude ranch with his uncles outside of Jackson Hole, WY which helped him rebuild strength and understand hard work. He came home to Oregon and spent a lot of time with the guys of the band Elkhorn Express and he loved being called up to sing guest lead vocals on the song Hot Rod Lincoln. After he returned to the south coast, he met and married Deb Weglarz and they returned to his portion of the family property in Sumner, where they had a robust garden and Roy worked in the woods. Eventually they had two children, Jessie and Beka. They had many fun years of camping and building Roy’s dream of a “little ranch”. He was a master gardener, raised a few farm animals, and enjoyed hosting huge barbecues with their many friends. They eventually divorced and Roy met and married Susan (Garrett) Towner. Susan’s daughter Kara was like another daughter to Roy. During the early 90’s Roy went to work for Yellow Cab and he liked it so well he began and operated his own cab business, calling it Blue Ridge Stage. Roy and Susan had 28 years of laughs, adventures, and good times. They settled in Dora, OR where they rebuilt a little farm that eventually became a playground for their grand kids and another lush garden. Roy loved life. He enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren, always captivating others by telling stories. He thoroughly enjoyed attending the children’s sports events and was often one of the loudest voices in the crowd. He was quick-witted and funny, and he could build anything he set his mind to. Roy became very ill and lost his battle with liver cancer on November 10, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Phyllis Young, and Sister Connie. He is survived by his wife Susan Young; his daughters Jessie, Beka, and Kara; 6 grandchildren, Justin, Gabe, Jordan, Jaxson, Aiyana, Mehia and Sawyer; and many close friends. He will remain in his family’s hearts and they will cherish the memories made with Papa Roy.
Services will be held September 21, 2019 at 12:00PM at the Coquille Indian Tribe Plankhouse on the reservation. Potluck to follow.
