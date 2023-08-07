October 5, 1938 – June 28, 2023
Roy Lee Walls went to be with his Savior on June 28, 2023. He died peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona with his family holding his hand and murmuring words of love to him.
Roy was born October 5, 1938 in Shallow Water Texas to the late Louis and Mattie Walls. He is predeceased by 5 other siblings and his 1 surviving sister, Lena Pauley. He married his one and only love, Carol Ann Pauley on September 24, 1960. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2020 and Roy missed her profoundly.
Roy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Okinawa during World War II. After his military service ended Roy worked for the State of California, as well as operated his own custom housing construction company.
He was a man of great faith who served his church and community in so many meaningful ways. Roy was a family man who always showered his love and support upon all that knew him. He was kind, generous and gracious to a fault. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved visiting and spending time with his beloved Over the Hill Gang members who were such a vital part of his life.
He is survived by his two children who adored him, Debra Cake-Barker (Michael) and Ronald (Patricia) Walls; as well as two grandchildren, Brittani Cake-Stafford (David) and Travis Cake (Sandra). Additionally, Roy was the great grandfather to Forrest Cake and Caleb Stafford. It goes without saying that all his family loved him unequivocally and he will be missed more than words can express.
The family would like to sincerely thank all those who sent cards or called with their condolences. Your kindness is very much appreciated. Roy’s ashes will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sacramento California. He will be placed with his beloved wife, Carol. A Celebration of Life for Roy will be at a later date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In