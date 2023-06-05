Roy Joseph Schalla

March 27, 1952 – April 18, 2023
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Roy J. Schalla, 71, of Coos Bay, will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue, with Intern Pastor Emily Ronsberg presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Roy was born on March 27, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to parents, Walter Schalla and Virginia (Williams) Schalla. He passed away on April 18, 2023 in Springfield, Oregon as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Roy was the oldest of five boys. He graduated from Elkton High School, class of 1970 and went on to study automotive repair at Umpqua Community College. He purchased a semi-truck and spent several years as a long haul truck driver traveling most of the United States and Canada. He owned his own automotive repair shop, before attending the Montana Police Academy and becoming the Chief of Police in Bridger, Montana. He went back to school in 1995 to study Marine Mechanics in Orlando, Florida, before eventually running a Labrador Retriever Kennel called Tidewater Retrievers, with his wife, Debora.
Roy married his high school sweetheart, Debora Baker, in 1971. Roy and Deb went on to have their first child, Brian, in 1975. Three years later they had their second child, Cally, in 1978.
Roy was a very accomplished marksman and loved all types of shooting. He was active in Cowboy Action Shooting and often won awards in both rifle and pistol competitions. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a supporter of Ducks Unlimited. He was also a lover of hunting big game and waterfowl and walleye and salmon fishing. When not hunting or fishing, he loved riding his four wheeler and spending time with his family camping. Roy was a beekeeper, a volunteer fireman and amateur pit boss.
Roy is survived by his wife, Debora; his children, Brian and Cally; his four brothers, Ron, Randy, Roger and Rob; his grandchildren and two of his dogs.
Roy was preceded in death by his mom, Virginia and his father, Walter.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In