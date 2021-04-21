August 25, 1939 – March 26, 2021
Cremation rites have been held for Ross George Alfred Payton, 81, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Ross was born August 25, 1939 in Santa Rosa, California, the son of Ross Eli and Ione Iris (Peterson) Payton. They made their home in many different places including Ft. Collins, Colorado where they had many relatives. They then moved to Coos Bay where Ross went to high school. After graduating from Marshfield High School, he moved to Colorado to attend college and then back to Coos Bay.
Ross worked for Weyerhaeuser for many years and was a journeyman millwright and welder when he left. He went to work for the Coquille Police Department and then as a corrections officer at the Parole Office in North Bend. He later worked as a corrections officer at Shutter Creek for many years until retirement.
Ross enjoyed many hobbies, hunting, fishing, and digging for clams, gardening, flint knapping, chopping wood and burning brush. When he wasn’t busy in the outdoors, he enjoyed watching westerns and weather channel.
Ross is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frankie Grace “Dolly” (Grogg) Payton; daughter, Brenda and Ken Reavis; daughter, Fawn and Jon George; granddaughters, India Reavis and Devon Nixon; and great granddaughters, Jordan and Meadow. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce & Yolanda Payton; brother-in-law, Bruce Grogg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ross was everyone’s favorite cousin, his stories were the best and so entertaining and they always made you laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leonard Payton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
