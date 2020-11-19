September 11, 1938 – November 15, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we share the news that our dear friend and colleague, Ross E. Poulson Jr., passed away November 15, 2020 at OHSU in Portland, after a brief, heart-related illness.
Ross was born September 11, 1938 in Oakland, California, the son of Ross Everett Poulson Sr. and Hazel Fern (Dugger) Poulson.
He worked in the construction industry for many years prior to moving to Reedsport. For the past 20 years, Ross worked as a cemetery counselor at Ocean View Memory Gardens and Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. He was very active with his church families, both at Highlands Baptist Church and the Church of God in Reedsport.
Ross will be remembered for his attention to detail, commitment to his work and willingness to help others. He will be deeply missed by his family, church families and his work family.
Ross is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Millen and family of Irvine, California; as well as brother, William Poulson and wife, Bobbette of Arnold, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be announced and held at a later date. Private interment will be held at the Reedsport Masonic Cemetery, under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131. Friends, family and those who had the pleasure of having met Ross are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In