Ross Allen Turkle

November 1924 – May 16, 2019
A joint memorial service for Ross A. Turkle, 94 and wife, Betty Rose Turkle, 90, both of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at the Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd. SE in Coos Bay.
Ross was born November 1924 in Sherman, Kan., to William Perry and Bonnie (Bryant) Turkle. He passed away May 16, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Ross was the youngest of four children and lived on several small farms in Kansas during the Great Depression. His family never was hungry during this time due to the abundance of food they raised on the farm.
After graduating from Labette County High School with a trade degree, he joined the U.S. Army as soon as he turned 18. He was stationed in Europe with the Timberwolves, 387th Division. He was a radio lineman as well as support worker for the Howitzer artillery. His military experience included helping liberate the Mittelbau-Dora, a German Nazi concentration camp located near Nordhausen in Thuringia, Germany. It was a very emotional experience for him. He was able to visit his military tour twice; once with third wife Betty, two daughters and a granddaughter; and once with his great-grandson Casey. During his military service, Private First Class Turkle received the Bronze Star and Good Conduct medals.
On June 30, 1946, he married Mildred E. Rice of Parsons, Kan. They raised three sons, Ralph Turkle of Cannon Beach, Ore., Ray Turkle of Omaha, Neb., and Scott Turkle of Corvallis, Ore.; and three daughters, Cindy Turkle of Indianola, Ind., Joyce Hammer of Coos Bay, and Wanda Turkle of Milwaukee, Ore.
Ross had a passion for singing and telling his war experiences. He was well known for bursting into song and was active in choirs and choral groups. He also enjoyed restoring antiques and taught chair canning. He was a loving husband and father.
Ross is survived by his six children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was the last surviving sibling of his family and was preceded in death by his mother and father; first wife of 56 years, Mildred and an infant daughter born to them; and second wife, Luella. His third wife of 13 years, Betty, died just 36 hours after Ross passed.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com or theworldlink.com
