May 2, 1935 - Sept. 17, 2019
A memorial service for Rosemary Eleanor McDonald, 84, of Myrtle Point, will be at held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Myrtle Point Chapel of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, 404 Seventh St., Myrtle Point,.
Rosemary was born on May 2, 1935 in Oregon City to Howard and Eva (Allen) Wallace. She died Sept. 17, 2019 in Coquille.
You have free articles remaining.
She moved to Myrtle Point from Powers in 1974. She was a bus driver for Myrtle Point schools for 35 years. She enjoyed woodworking and quilting.
Rosemary is survived by her children Gordon McDonald of Eugene; Darlene McDonald of Vancouver, Wash.; Tommy McDonald of Myrtle Point; and Joey McDonald of Cottage Grove; sister Fay Leighton of Oregon City; 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon McDonald and six siblings.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosemary McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In