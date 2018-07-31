Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Rosemarie McNanna

McNanna

Jan. 10, 1939 – July 24, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Rosemarie McNanna announces her passing July 24, 2018, after a brief illness.  Rose was born in Trier, Germany Jan. 10, 1939.  Rose will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Frank.  She was blessed with four children who adored her; Laureen Bliton (David), Denise Gustafson (Stan), Karon Fairchild, and Ed (Sarah).  She will be dearly missed by her precious grandchildren; Heather, Amanda, Kyle, Larry, Anthony and Natalia; her great-grandchildren, Frank, Madeline and Larry; and her brothers, sisters and their families.  Rose will be forever remembered by many treasured friends.

Rose was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary No. 965 and a member of the Coquille Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 2196 Women’s Auxiliary.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

