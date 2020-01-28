Rose Pullen
March 21, 1928 - January 26, 2020
Rose Jane Pullen, of Prosper, was born March 21, 1928 to John and Hazel Sharp at Wayne, Okla. She died on Sunday, Jan. 26, at her Prosper home as the result of atrial fibrillation and a massive stroke in 2010 that left her permanently disabled. Funeral services will be held at Amling-Schroeder Bandon Chapel at noon, Saturday Feb. 8, with internment following at the VFW Cemetery on Bates Road.
At the age of 5, she and her parents and three siblings moved to Bandon with hopes of escaping the ravages of the Great Depression and dust bowl. They were taken in by Jess and Rowena Pullen, and her father gained employment as a logger with Jess’s timber falling company. After the horrors they faced on their move west, Bandon seemed like paradise, and Rose remained grateful to the Pullens for the rest of her life
She met her future husband Bill Pullen when she was 5 and he was 7. It was love at first sight and they married in 1943 when she was 15 and he was 17, shortly before he enlisted in the army. After returning from the war, Bill started a number of businesses of which Rose was always a full partner and participant in. These included a saw repair shop, Western Auto Hardware that is now Bandon True Value Hardware, and Spring Acres Cranberries, which grew to 40 acres at its peak. They would remain married for over 70 years, loved each other more than anything else in the world, and she was the rock around which his world revolved.
After a few years of uncertainty, Rose and Bill had two sons, Reg and Gary. She was a devoted mother, an amazing cook, and a strong believer in higher education, though she had dropped out of school at the age of 13. She was always involved in school activities and Cub Scouts, provided a safe and nurturing environment for a large number of children, and attended most of her sons’ academic and athletic events.
She was an avid fisherman who had uncanny luck, and also participated in annual hunting trips for deer and elk at Bills Butte and Burnt Mountain in Western Oregon and Mahogany Mountain and the Trout Creek Mountains of Eastern Oregon. She enjoyed razor clamming, mushrooming, gardening and almost anything that had to do with the Great Outdoors. She was also a very compassionate animal lover who coddled many cats and dogs throughout her life.
Rose is survived by her sons, Reg and Gary (Terri) Pullen; grandchildren, Nikki, Chelsea, Beth and Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Victoria, MacKenzie, Liam, and Ceana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, John and Hazel Sharp; brothers, Cub and Darwin Sharp; sister, Glo Sharp; and grandsons, William and Jesse.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bandon Historical Society or Pacific Cove Animal Shelter, 2222 Broadway St., North Bend, Or97459.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon, 541-347-2907. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
