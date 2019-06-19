Aug. 3, 1925 - June 9, 2019
Rose Lunana (Hillar) Mickelson passed away June 9, 2019 at the age of 93. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. preceded by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., in North Bend. Father Anthony Ahamefule of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon will officiate. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay.
She was born Aug. 3, 1925, to Walter M. Hillar and Sylvia (Kibby) Hillar in Empire, Ore., and spent the rest of her life there.
At the young age of 16, Rose was driving school buses transporting children from Charleston and Empire to Marshfield schools. In August 1952, Rose married Dave Mickelson.
Rose was very active in the community. She was in charge of the Red Cross Blood Mobile for 50 years and also served as a city council member. She also was very active in the American Legion. Rose was a member of the Holy Redeemer Church.
She is survived by her older brother, James and Jan Hillar of Coos Bay; her sister, Marie McCurdy of Many, La.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; and her brothers, Paul Hillar and John Hillar.
The family would like to thank the staff of Always There, the adult care living place where Rose spent her last few years as well as Bay Area Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity.
Rose will always be remembered for her warm smile, contagious laugh and stories of the old days in Empire.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book
