Rose Marie Cannon
August 1, 1930 – July 13, 2020
Private burial services have been held at the Denmark Cemetery in Langlois for Rose Cannon, 89, of Coquille.
She was born August 1, 1930 in Phoenix, OR to Francis X. and Gertrude (Schindler) Poitras. She passed away July 13, 2020 at the family home in Coquille.
As a mother of five sons, she was an excellent cook and noted for her brownies. She was an active member of many organizations in Coquille such as; past President of the Coquille Hospital Auxiliary, Coquille Lioness and Holy Name Catholic Church, also serving in the St. Christophers. She studied nursing at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. Rose and her beloved husband Lynn, recently celebrated 71 years of marriage in April of this year.
Rose is survived by her husband Lynn; four sons, Mike and his wife Vicki, Gary and his wife Lynn, Dennis and his wife Andrea, Jeff and his wife Lisa; grandchildren, Quinn Myers and Matt Cannon of Coquille, Nikki Cannon of Flagstaff, AZ, Carley Cannon of Syracuse, NY, Lori Cannon, Amber Cannon of Bandon, Christine Cannon of Oregon City, OR, Mark Lemley of Springfield, OR, Jacob Lemley of Oakland, OR, Kyle Lemley of Drain, OR, Dash Cannon of Nashville, NC, Dylan Cannon of Beaverton, OR, Jett Cannon of Bandon and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen; brothers, Bill, Larry, Paul and Dick.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
