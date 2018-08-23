Oct. 12, 1949 – Aug. 6, 2018
A memorial service and celebration for Rose Marie Burns will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Coquille Tribal Plankhouse, 1050 Plank House Road in Coos Bay, with a reception to follow. Rose passed from this earth early Monday, August 6, 2018, with family at her bedside.
Rose was born Oct. 12, 1949 in North Bend; the youngest of nine children of Robert Burns and Ella Ida (Wasson). Her death was preceded by those of her parents; her brothers, John, Ken and Jim; and her sisters, Lois, Bev, Joyce, Naomi and Gladys.
Rose is survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins; dear friends, Deb and Dee; and her beloved cat, Tykee.
Rose grew up and lived in Charleston. Following graduation from Marshfield High School, Rose joined the Peace Corps and later lived in Seattle for 20 years while employed as a nursing assistant at First Hill Care Center. After moving to the Coos Bay Area, Rose resided at the Coquille Tribal Kilkich Community until the time of her death.
Although a quiet and unassuming woman, Rose left behind a deep loving and lasting imprint in the hearts of many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rose’s name may be directed to Kohl’s Cat House, 1431 Southwest Blvd., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
