Dec. 19, 1920 – June 22, 2019
A graveside service for Rose Agnes Clark, 98, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd., in Coos Bay, with family friend, Dave Green officiating.
Rose was born Dec. 19, 1920 in Perry, Okla., to Frank Joseph and Frances Anna (Bezdicek) Jandera. This beloved mom, grammy and great-grammy went to be with Jesus June 22, 2019.
Rose is survived by her three daughters, Mary Ann Hurst, Peggy Pohrman and Sue Giles; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carl Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Arthur; and grandson, Travis Scott Pohrman.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
